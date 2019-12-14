Longford Leader motoring: Renault TRAFIC reinvented to meet specific needs

Your everyday activity is unique. New Renault TRAFIC has been reinvented in order to meet your specific needs.

In its various versions, from the Panel Van to the Crew Van, you will find the one which will help you achieve the best performance. In addition to its remarkable loading capacities, it now has an updated design, a 2.0 l engine and an automatic gearbox which makes for an even smoother driving experience.

‘Mobile Office’ on wheels:

The New Renault TRAFIC has been specifically designed to meet your professional needs and provide you the ability to have a truly ‘Mobile Office’, packed with clever solutions.

From tablet and smartphone cradles, to hidden laptop storage, to our integrated MediaNav system, we aim to keep you connected even when on the go.

The cabin area is spacious and comfortable, creating optimal driving conditions with ergonomic seats with lumbar adjustment, adjustable steering wheel and climate control all available.

It is not lacking in useful storage: 90l, including a large 54l compartment hidden under the passenger bench seat, which allows you to have everything within easy reach.

Adapted to your team and your load:

Whether it's people or goods, new Renault TRAFIC takes care of everything!

With a class-leading loading length of 4.15 m (using the load-through bulkhead under the passenger bench seat) and an effective load volume of up to 8.6 m3, it can transport all materials, tools and large or cumbersome objects!

The large sliding side doors and the rear doors which open up to 255° facilitate access to the loading area. Do you need to take your team with you? The crew van version can comfortably seat up to six people. Combine business with pleasure with New Renault TRAFIC.

New Renault Master, a vehicle for everyone: Renault presents the new Renault MASTER and reasserts its expertise in the field.

The new MASTER is instantly distinguished through a more dynamic front-end design featuring the signature C-shaped lighting. An elevated bonnet line, vertical front grille and new ‘Urban Grey’ colour complete the revised styling.

New MASTER is available in three body heights and four body lengths to adapt to the needs of all users.

Packed with clever solutions; from a clipboard holder, to hidden laptop storage, helping to keep you connected on the go. (standard on Business+)

100% electric: New Kangoo Van Z.E. 33: Our 100% electric vans, New Kangoo Van Z.E. 33 and New Kangoo Maxi Van Z.E. 33 offer the same generous load capacity and options as the equivalent diesel but with ultra-low running costs and all the benefits of owning a Renault electric vehicle.

The New Kangoo Van Z.E. 33 is simply a pleasure to drive with quiet yet instant pulling power.

Along with the All New Traffic and Master, Sean White Car Sales are also offering fantastic value on Renault Kangoo Vans.

They have a range of used and pre reg Kangoo’s available and they are priced to sell:

Renault Kangoo 2019 € 11,800 + VAT No mileage

Renault Kangoo 2018 € 10,500 + VAT 6,500 kms

Renault Kangoo 2017 € 10,000 + VAT 20,000 kms

*Finance is available on all models*



Visit www.seanwhitecarsales.ie for more information or call 0906492887.

