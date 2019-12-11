Longford Leader motoring: The best driving music for those on the road

When you drive a commercial vehicle for a living, you spend a ridiculous amount of your life on the road.

There are endless playlists of songs to help you get through the day but we have compiled one where every song has a meaning and will help you get through those long days on the road

Don't Stop Me Now – Queen

To be sung when approaching traffic lights that might suddenly turn red or when someone looks like they are going to pull out of a side road in front of you.

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

When you are going to that place (you know the place) where you will be lucky if you only lose the hubcaps while you are in making a delivery.

Don't Stop Believin' – Journey

With half an hour to go to get the destination and traffic all snarled up in front of you, a song that might keep your hopes up and might stop you shouting at the muppet in the flash car who just dived across into your lane.

Stuck In The Middle With You – Stealers Wheel

What you sing to the yuppie in the flash car when it turns out the middle lane of the motorway isn't moving as fast as he would like either and you are both stuck in it together.

Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship

When the traffic finally clears and it's a straight run to your final destination or straight to home.

You Shook Me All Night Long – AC/DC

Sung by the package in the back that has just been thrown into the air for the hundreth time thanks to another pothole on our roads.



Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

What the person in the car in front is singing as they wait and wait and wait and wait for a huge break in traffic before getting on to the roundabout.

Sensors Working Overtime – XTC

Keep this one for when the dashboard lights up and you know in the pit of your stomach that the vehicle is about to calve.

Here I Go Again – Whitesnake

When it just seems like you are on the same road every day, these lyrics sum it up.... “Here I go again on my own. Goin' down the only road I've ever known....”

I Won't Back Down – Tom Petty

When you are driving into a delivery bay and someone else decides to cut in front of you. Blast it out full volume and let them get the message.

Take It Easy – The Eagles

There are times when you will think you need to go faster but throw on this mellow tune from The Eagles and make sure you arrive where you are going safely.

Have You Ever Seen The Rain – Credence Clearwater Revival

When you drive enough, you will have driven in conditions where the rain and the spray is worse than any fog. It's Ireland, of course we've seen the rain but keep this for real rain.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Stevie Wonder

To be played as you drive away after another succesful delivery to another happy customer.

And finally

Convoy – CW McCall

From the film of the same name. Crack on the CB and off you go. 'Breaker, Breaker. Watch your 20. There's a Kojak with a Kodak just off the bypass as you head for Mullingar. You don't want to be getting wallpaper for Christmas. And watch out for the angry kangaroo near Ballymahon.”

Also read: NRA chiefs under fire over Longford-Edgeworthstown N4 safety measures