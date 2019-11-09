Audi unveils impressive 2020 lineup

Audi Ireland has announced details of its 2020 model range adding the eagerly anticipated new Audi A4, the athletic Audi Q3 Sportback, the efficient Audi Q5 TFSI e and the ever-impressive Audi Q7 2020 to its existing model offering.

An integral element of the new 2020 model range is the incredible choice now available to customers with an engine for every individual across combustion engines to hybrids to fully electric.

From today, each authorised Audi dealership will unveil the full 2020 model line-up including the new models all available for test drive .

Continuing to offer motorists incredible value, Audi dealerships are also offering exclusive APR rates from as little as 2.9%.

Audi Ireland 2020 line-up

Ireland’s most popular Audi model, the new Audi A4 is now even tauter and sportier than before.

The new A4 features considerable changes to the design, upgrades in connectivity technology and a new engine line up.

The midsize model looks even more dynamic and sophisticated thanks to the sportier design highlights.

The new design language ensures the Singleframe grille is now broader and flatter; horizontal lines emphasise the width at the front and rear.

The Irish pricing has been announced, starting from €41,520 OTR. Featuring a more diverse range of engines, many options now come with mild-hybrid systems (MHEV) – with efficiency and comfort benefits from this broad-based electrification.

The new Audi Q3 Sportback combines the strong presence and versatile everyday convenience of an SUV with the sporty elegance and agile handling of a coupé.

The first compact crossover of the Audi brand, the Audi Q3 Sportback stands for strength and precision to an equal degree, and reflects this in all design details.

The black grille of the octagonal Singleframe is strongly three-dimensional in design. Boasting a large and highly variable interior, the Q3 Sportback has ample space for three backseat passengers.

The volume of the luggage compartment ranges from 530 litres to 1,400 litres. Available with the TDI engine with 150HP or the 230HP 2.0-litre TFSI.

The Audi Q3 Sportback is now available in Audi dealerships starting from €41,100 OTR.

As the trailblazer for the range of plug-in models from Audi, the Q5 55 TFSI e is making a suitably progressive statement by combining the economic and environmental benefits of electrified driving.

A range of over 40 kilometres and a top speed of 135kph in electric-only mode enables the hybrid Q5 to cover most everyday driving distances – including motorway journeys – without backup from the petrol engine.

The Q5 TFSI e is now available to test drive in Audi dealerships in Ireland and is priced at €65,000 OTR, reduced to €57,500 OTR once grants of €7,500 are accounted for.

The 2020 Audi Q7 comes with a striking new visual design, exterior styling, interior design and top of the line connectivity.

The premium SUV features the new design of the Q family and offers superb dynamics and excellent comfort, in addition to its superior spaciousness.

It adopts the large octagon-shaped Singleframe with its six upright slats which creates an even more powerful impression from the outset, and its two-part side air inlets have a much more expressive line, as does the sill area that draws attention to the large SUV’s considerable ground clearance.

During the redesign process, the large SUV has grown in length by 11 millimetres and with the improved interior length, offers more headroom and elbow room in both the front and rear.

The cockpit architecture harmonises perfectly with the new, digital operating concept, which incorporates two large touchscreens.

The Audi 2020 Q7 makes a technological leap, taking on board the latest engine updates, mild hybrid drivetrain developments and cabin digitalisation innovations first seen in the coupé-inspired flagship of the Q range.

With style, power and presence, it’s all you could ask for in an SUV.

The Audi Q7 will be available in Ireland from with a starting price of €87,645 OTR.

Audi A3 Saloon

With finance available from 2.9%, the Audi A3 saloon combines coupé characteristics with elegant design, offering Irish drivers’ incredible value (monthly repayments from €289 on PCP).

Muscular taut surfaces and strongly flared mudguards with pronounced wheel arches frame the wheels ensuring a sporty appearance.

The popular saloon provides innovative technology, including the optional Audi Virtual Cockpit which contributes to a comfortable driving experience.

Commenting on the 2020 range, Audi Ireland, Managing Director Thorsten Godulla, said,

“Our new 2020 finance offers represents incredible value for Irish motorists with very competitive APRs on some of our most popular models.

“What we really feel will benefit customers in 2020 is the wide range of options available from an internal combustion engine to hybrid to electric; there is an Audi for everyone.

“With our new model offensive, we now have incredible options across internal combustion engines and Hybrids and our fully electric SUV, the e tron is becoming very popular with our customers.

“We want to encourage customers to call into their local Audi dealerships and talk to the staff and get an idea of what model best suits them.

“Our authorised dealers have the expertise to outline the best option for each individual customer.

“We urge people to see for themselves by visiting their local authorised dealer to experience a personal test drive and check out the incredible range and competitive rates on offer.”

