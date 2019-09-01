Road closures in Longford town on Tuesday evening to facilitate Ray Flynn Mile

There will be a number of road closures in Longford town on Tuesday evening, September 3 to facilitate the staging of the Ray Flynn Mile 2019.

Longford County Council has announced that the following roads in Longford town will be closed on Tuesday between 7.30pm and 8.30pm ;



* N63 from its junction with College park to the Cathedral junction, &

* Blind Man’s walk from its junction with College park to rear entrance to St Mel’s College at Templemichael Terrace



As an alternative route, motorists are requested to use the N4 Longford Town By-pass via the Dublin Road or via the Battery Road to access the town centre.

