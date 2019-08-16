Longford to play host to Ray Flynn Mile on Tuesday, September 3

The Ray Flynn Mile returns to the streets of Longford town on Tuesday evening, September 3, starting at 7.30pm.



The run is held in honour of Ray, Longford’s greatest athlete and current Irish mile record holder.



Ray himself will be present this year for the run and the organisers in Longford Athletic Club want to have as many Longford people as possible run or walk the event.



A mile is a great distance for everybody. People starting out can aim to cover the distance without stopping. Families can walk or jog it together. Experienced runners can aim for a target time. We hope to have pacers for every minute from 12 down to 6 so you can pick your pacer and aim to hit your target time.



Longford Athletic Club would love to see all people that have taken up running or walking in recent years with different sports clubs and groups and at great initiatives like Longford parkrun come out and join us on September 3 to celebrate Ray’s achievements.



This year Longford Athletic Club is being supported by Longford Sports Partnership to promote novel team events within the run.



There will be prizes for the best Family Team, best Company Team and best Sports Club Team. Teams of three will be mixed and can register their team HERE



Make sure to register in the correct category with a unique team name. There will be awards for the overall male and female winner and U-16 male and female winner. The event will be chipped timed and as the event is being promoted to encourage participation, the entry fee is being kept at only €5 per individual.



The run will be hosted in St Mel’s College with the flat mile loop starting on the Ballinalee road at the front gates to the college and returning into the college via the back entrance and finishing on the avenue just before the front gates again.



After the event Ray will be there with Frank Greally to talk to locals and answer questions about his illustrious athletics career and running.



Earlier Frank will visit some schools in the Longford area to promote the Athletics Ireland Daily Mile initiative. This aims to help school children become active and healthy by running a mile in school each day.



Longford Athletic Club would like to thank O’Boyle & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisors who have come on board as the event sponsor this year.



Longford Athletic Club would also like to thank St Mel’s College for the use of the school, Longford Sports Partnership for their support and Frank Greally from Athletics Ireland and The Daily Mile.



Please come out and run or walk the Ray Flynn Mile on September 3.