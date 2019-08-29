Gardaí in Longford detect motorists exceeding speed limit by 49 and 51 kilometres per hour
The Longford Roads Policing Unit detected two motorists exceeding the speed limit by 49 and 51 kilometres per hour, respectively, in the south of the county.
A tweet from the official An Garda Síochána twitter account @GardaTraffic on Thursday highlighted how a motorist in Ballycloughan, Longford was detected travelling at 109kms in 60km zone.
A second motorist, at Corlea, Kenagh, was found to be driving at a speed of 131kms in an 80km zone.
