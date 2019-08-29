Man arrested following €50,000 cannabis bust in Edgeworthstown
File Photo: Gardaí seized €50,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and a number of cannabis plants (Pending analysis) in Edgeworthstown
€50,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and a number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) were seized following a search conducted by Longford Gardaí earlier today, Thursday, August 29.
In what has been described as 'an intelligence led operation', Gardaí swooped on a property in Edgeworthstown and they made the significant find.
A 45 year old male has been arrested in connection with the seizure and he is currently being detained at Granard Garda station.
Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.
