Stages cancelled after major incident in Donegal International Rally

It is being reported that the first three stages of Day 3 of the Donegal International Rally have been cancelled after a major incident on the Fanad Head loop.

No other information was being released by the organisers, who said that an update on the incident would be issued later.

The rally, which started on Friday, was in its third and final day.

