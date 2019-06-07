Female pedestrian dies following Roscommon collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Kilmaryal, Elphin, Co Roscommon. The collision occurred at approximately 8pm on Thursday, June 6.

A pedestrian, a female in her 60’s, was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was not injured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision investigator and local diversions are in place.

