Gardaí in county Longford appeal for witnesses to two incidents of criminal damage by fire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to two incidents of criminal damage by fire in the Edgeworthstown area of Co Longford on June 5 and 6 2019.



A house fire occurred in Coolarty, Edgeworthstown between 9pm – 10pm on Wednesday, June 5.



This was a vacant house and was extensively damaged. Fire Brigade Units from Granard curtailed the fire and brought it under control. Investigation is ongoing.



Gardaí are seeking assistance from the members of the public to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity in the vicinity of Ballinalee, Granard and Edgeworthstown, to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

On Thursday, June 6 a second house fire took place in the Corboy area of Edgeworthstown, that occurred at approximately 3am.



The property was extensively damaged and was unoccupied at the time. The investigation is ongoing.



Gardaí are seeking assistance from the members of the public to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity on the Main N4 at Corboy between Edgeworthstown and Longford.



Any information to Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or alternatively 1800 666111.



At this stage of the investigation it is not believed the criminal damage to both premises are linked.

