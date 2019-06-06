Breaking: Shots fired at house in Longford town

A number of shots have been fired through the front window of a house in Longford town tonight in what is believed to be the latest upsurge in a violent feud involving two rivalling Traveller families.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place in the Clonbalt Woods area of town at around 11pm.

A man was reportedly inside the house at the time but escaped unharmed.

Gardai have since sealed off the area and have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

The Leader understands the shooting is linked to two suspected arson attacks on houses between Granard and Edgeworthstown last night.

