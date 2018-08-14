Longford motorists warned to expect delays
Longford County Council are advising motorists of the following roadworks and to expect possible delays:
- Location: R393 Ardagh Road (In front of old Driving Range)
Works: Surface Dressing
Date: Tuesday, August 14
Duration: 1 day
Time: 8:00 to 18:00
Traffic: Road will be closed. Diversions will be in place
- Location: L-1112 (Off Lisduff Road)
Works: Surface Dressing
Date: Tuesday, August 14
Duration: 1 day
Time: 8:00 to 18:00
Traffic: Road will be closed. Diversions will be in place
- Location: L-1001 (Section of Road on Camp Road (Lisbrack) at Railway Bridge)
Works: Road Restoration (Surface dressing will take place at a later date).
Date: Thursday, August 16
Duration: 1 day
Time: 8:00am to 6:00 pm
Traffic: Traffic Management will be in place