Longford motorists warned to expect delays

Longford County Council are advising motorists of the following roadworks and to expect possible delays:

Location: R393 Ardagh Road (In front of old Driving Range)

Works: Surface Dressing

Date: Tuesday, August 14

Duration: 1 day

Time: 8:00 to 18:00

Traffic: Road will be closed. Diversions will be in place

Location: L-1112 (Off Lisduff Road)

Works: Surface Dressing

Date: Tuesday, August 14

Duration: 1 day

Time: 8:00 to 18:00

Traffic: Road will be closed. Diversions will be in place

Location: L-1001 (Section of Road on Camp Road (Lisbrack) at Railway Bridge)

Works: Road Restoration (Surface dressing will take place at a later date).

Date: Thursday, August 16

Duration: 1 day

Time: 8:00am to 6:00 pm

Traffic: Traffic Management will be in place