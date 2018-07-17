Burst water main causing traffic disruption in Longford

Motorists are asked to be aware that temporary traffic lights are still in place for emergency works at Cahanagh Cross on the Longford Town/Drumlish Rd (R198), where the council are dealing with a burst water main.

Irish Water says customers supply may also be affected while repairs are carried out.

#LONGFORD Emergency works on the Longford Town/Drumlish Rd. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 17, 2018

AA Roadwatch is also reporting that a stop/go system will be in place on the N4 between Longford Town and Edgeworthstown for works between 8am and 7pm daily until Friday, August 3. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to allow extra time for your journey.

