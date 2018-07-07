Longford Motoring Alert: N55 will be closed between Granard and Ballinagh next week

The N55 will be closed from its junction with the R-154 in Ballinagh town to the junction with the R-194 in Granard from Monday, July 9 to Friday, July 13 inclusive. Diversions will be in place.

Also read: Phase 2 Works Begins on Natural Gas Pipeline to Center Parcs in Ballymahon

Cavan County Council has made an order to close the roads to public traffic to facilitate road improvement works associated with the N55 Corduff to South of Killydoon Realignment Scheme.

Road to be Closed:

N55 from its junction with the R-154 in Ballinagh town to the junction with the R-194 in Granard, Co Longford.

Alternative Routes:

* N55 Southbound – via the R154 from its junction with the N55 in Ballinagh via Kilnaleck to the R154 junction with the R194 in the townland of Killyfassy, via the R194 to its junction with the R394 in the townland of Carrickabane, via the R394 to its junction with the R194 in the townland of Bracklagh and via the R194 to its junction with the N55 in Granard.



* The same alternative route in reverse will apply to traffic travelling on the N55 Northbound from Granard to Ballinagh.

* Local access only will be accommodated as far as possible. Diversions will be signposted for the duration of the works.

All enquiries should be directed to the Roads Design Office at 049 437 8342.

Also read: Skoda advises Longford motorists of the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars