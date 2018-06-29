Phase 2 Works Begins on Natural Gas Pipeline to Center Parcs in Ballymahon

Gas Networks Ireland is pleased to announce that the second phase of works to deliver natural gas to the Center Parcs site near Ballymahon, County Longford will begin on Monday 9th July, 2018. Comprising 27km of pipeline in total, the project is being delivered in two sections.

Further information will be available at Community Information Events which will be hosted by Gas Networks Ireland on Thursday 5th July in Tang Community Hall Centre from 3pm to 5pm, and at St. Ciaran's National School in Beal Linn, from 6pm to 8pm on the same day. All road closures expected throughout the phase 2 works will be outlined also on the Gas Networks Ireland website.

The second phase of works, measuring 21kms in length, will run via regional and local roads from Ories to Tang, in County Westmeath and then along the N55 connecting to section 1 in Rathmore.

The first phase of the works, measuring 6kms in length, runs from Rathmore, Co Longford along the N55 into Ballymahon and then along the R392 to the Center Parcs site, began in February 2018, and is now nearing completion.

The project represents a significant investment for the national natural gas system operator. Denis O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Gas Networks Ireland, said “We are delighted to be in the process of bringing the natural gas network to Center Parcs, Co. Longford.

This development facilitates the potential future expansion of the gas network in Longford and offers local homes and businesses the opportunity to benefit from the significant cost and environmental benefits natural gas delivers.

I would like to acknowledge the decisive role played by Center Parcs in facilitating the decision to bring natural gas to the area. Their investment in the area has created the opportunity for us to make this extension.”

Gas Networks Ireland will continue to engage with landowners, stakeholders, residents, businesses and relevant authorities in the area throughout project.

Clare McCormack, Construction Project Manager, Gas Networks Ireland says: “As with all Gas Networks Ireland construction projects, all local County Council requirements in relation to traffic management will be fully observed when the project is underway.

"In this phase of the project someroad closures and traffic diversions may be expected, to accommodate pipe laying on some local roads. We have already engaged with the local community and will continue to do so.

"We will follow all requirements as arranged with the Westmeath and Longford County Councils in terms of notification to the public for all road closures and we will inform local residents and businesses in plenty of time, via letter drops and information sessions.”

The Benefits of Natural Gas

Natural gas is the cleanest, most environmentally-friendly, fossil fuel producing 24% less emissions than oil and 40% less than coal. Approximately 680,000 Irish homes and businesses depend on natural gas for their energy needs.

Further information on connecting to the natural gas network may be sourced on the Gas Networks Ireland website - www.gasnetworks.ie. Interested parties may also contact Gas Networks Ireland on 1850 200 694. All business enquiries should be directed to the Gas Networks Ireland Businesslink service which can be reached on 1850 411 511.