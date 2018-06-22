Longford motoring alert: Expect delays on N4 as pavement overlay works gets underway

Longford motorists are being advised to expect delays on the N4 from Monday for a number of weeks as pavement overlay works gets underway. Work is due to commence at Ballynagoshen Cross on the N4 and the scheme will be approximately three kilometres long. The N4 will remain open with Traffic Management in place.

The following local road junctions with the N4, will be closed as required by the progression of the works:

The L-5146-0 at its junction with the N4 (at Lissardowlan)

The L-1092-0 at its junction with the N4 (at Lissardowlan)

The L-1090-0 at its junction with the N4 (at the Fountain Blue)

Local access will be maintained.