Longford Vintage Club to outline plans for 2018 at AGM

Longford Vintage Club hold their AGM on Wednesday, January 17 in their clubhouse, Connolly Barracks, Longford starting at 8pm. New members welcome to attend.



Established in 2005, the key focus of Longford Vintage Club is to bring together like minded people who have a common love and interest in Vintage Cars, Tractors, Motorbikes, Farm Machinery and all other types of vintage transportation.



Longford Vintage Club is a non profit organisation who donate to local charities and events throughout the year.



Dates for your diary

Longford Vintage Club events for 2018



Sunday, February 18

Irish Ford Escort Owners Club in conjunction with Longford Vintage Club hold their 4th Annual Swap-meet, Autojumble & Classic Car Show in Connolly Barracks, Longford

Contact Alan on 085 7148147 for more details



Sunday, May 6

Longford Vintage Club Annual Tractor Run



Sunday, June 3

Longford Vintage Club Annual Field Day and Show, Connolly Barracks, Longford



Sunday, September 9

Longford Vintage Club Annual Car Run

For more information on Longford Vintage Club please contact 087 1167630 or see our Facebook page.

You may also be interested in:

The Alfa Romeo effect has a spellbound quality

Longford pride as Alannah Beirne (24) dreams of Dancing with the Stars success