Gardaí investigating single vehicle fatal road crash on N4

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N4 inbound, Lucan this morning, Sunday, January 7, 2018.

A man in his late 40s, driver and sole occupant of the car was fatally injured when his car left the road and struck a wall at approximately 2.15 am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Blanchardstown Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road at the scene of the collision has reopened as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnesses the collision or can assist them in the investigation to contact them at Lucan Garda Station at 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

