ALERT | Motorists can expect delays as N63 Athlone road in Longford town is closed this week

Longford motorists are being alerted to expect delays owing to the closure of the N63 Athlone road Longford town at its junction with Townspark Industrial Estate from Monday, February 8 to Friday, February 12.

Longford County Council says the road will be closed for the entire duration, 24 hours per day Mon - Fri , and they wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential road works.

The alternative route is for traffic to divert via Main Street, Richmond Street and Flancare Industrial Estate.

Local access will be maintained for all business’ and residents.

This closure is part of significant road improvement works scheduled to continue until the end of March 2021.



With the exception of the dates above the road will remain open with traffic management in place.