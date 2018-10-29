Longford Motoring Alert: N55 Ballinagh to Granard road to close for works

Cavan County Council will close the N55 Ballinagh to Granard road, to public traffic, for a period of three consecutive days/nights between the dates of Monday, November 5 to Wednesday, November 14.

The closure will be in place between the hours of 8pm and 5am inclusive for the purpose of resurfacing and line marking work.

Local access only will be accommodated. Diversions will be signposted for the duration of the works.



All enquiries regarding the closure should be directed to the Roads Design Office at 049 437 8342.



Roads Closed

N55 from its junction with the R-154 in Ballinagh town to the junction with the R-194 in Granard, Co. Longford.

Alternative Route

N55 Southbound – via the R154 from its junction with the N55 in Ballinagh via Kilnaleck to the R154 junction with the R194 in the townland of Killyfassy, via the R194 to its junction with the R394 in the townland of Carrickabane, via the R394 to its junction with the R194 in the townland of Bracklagh and via the R194 to its junction with the N55 in Granard.

The same alternative route in reverse will apply to traffic travelling on the N55 Northbound from Granard to Ballinagh.

