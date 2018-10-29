Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran ties the knot in hilarious mock marriage for Longford charity
Beautiful Rustic Inn reception draws crowds to the charity wedding in aid of Ballymahon Convent Daycare.
*Click on 'full size' icon to view video*
Saturday night was a big night for Longford & Westmeath TD Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, who took part in a charity wedding ceremony to raise funds for the Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre.
The event was a hilarious night of comedy and fun and, speaking on social media yesterday, Minister Moran said he was "honoured to be asked to take part".
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on