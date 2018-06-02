Lots of new attractions at 13th Longford Vintage Club Show and Craft Fair

The Longford Vintage Club Ltd is pleased to present their 13th annual Vintage Show and Craft Fair, in association with Longford Tourism and Longford County Council, which will take place on Sunday, June 3 in Connolly Barracks.



The Vintage Show promises to be a great day out for all the family, with a wide range of events and attractions, including vintage cars, tractors, commercials, stationary, engines and autojumble, a blacksmith workshop, an indoor and outdoor craft area, wood carving and plenty more.



There will also be a dog show, which is sponsored by The Veterinary Clinic and Maxi Zoo Longford, as well as a new section, ‘Future Classics 80s & 90s’.



The exhibition will feature cars, vans, lorries, trucks and tractors, vintage and classic cars up to 1992, as well as 'future classics', with free entry to exhibitors on the day.



For the kids, there will be plenty of fun provided by Corvenieos entertainment, as well as train rides, free face painting, bouncy castles, and a pet farm.



Some of the highlights on the day include;

Vintage Parade

There will be a colourful and spectacular Vintage Parade from 12 noon, with marching drummers, stilt walkers, juggling, cartoon characters and stunt bikers.



Trial Star Stunt Bike Show

Visitors to Sunday’s Longford Vintage Club will have the opportunity to witness the very best of motorcycle arena trials, with specialists performing amazing feats of bravery which are set to thrill.

Samba Drum Workshops

With the FIFA World Cup taking place in Russia this Summer, you can be sure that the sound of samba drums will ring out loudly from our TV screens. On Sunday, you’ll have the chance to explore the magic of the traditional street samba, with a dynamic workshop suitable for all ages.



All Weather Venue

Connolly Barracks is an all weather venue and gates will be open to the public from 12 noon. Admission is €10 per adult, and exhibitors and kids go free. All proceeds from events organised by Longford Vintage Club Ltd goes to local charities.

For further information contact 087 116 7630 or email info@longfordvintageclub.com Alternatively, for more details on the event and to keep up to date with all club activities, find 'Longford Vintage Club’ on Facebook.

Date for your diary - Car Run 2018

The 13th annual Longford Vintage Club Car Run takes place on Sunday, September 9, starting from their clubhouse at Connolly Barracks, Longford.

Registration and breakfast from 10.30am and cars depart at 12 noon sharp.

Club PRO Derrick Duke explained, “At registration, you are invited to join us for a complimentary breakfast and later for refreshments. On the route, there will be lunch and presentation of awards to all participants.”

Proof of insurance may be requested. For more information, contact 087 116 7630.