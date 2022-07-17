Search

17 Jul 2022

Longford author John Connell and Camlin River to feature on RTÉ One TV series 'The Summer Show'

John Connell rowing his boat along the River Camlin with Stephanie Preissner

Alan Walsh

17 Jul 2022 11:02 AM

Longford author John Connell and the Camlin River will feature on the RTÉ One TV series 'The Summer Show' this evening, Sunday, July 17 from 6.30pm. 

Writer of three novels, John brings fellow writer Stephanie Preissner on a trip down the Camlin River. He explains to her how it divides the country, geographically and is the lifeforce of county Longford.  #

John moved back home from Sydney and has no regrets for a better quality of life. 

His latest book 'The Stream of Everything' is inspired by the river.

"It's the force that flows through all of our lives." He thinks it can bring wonder back into life.  

The segment on  'The Summer Show' this evening, ends with John's voiceover of one of his written pieces - 'The Stream of Everything'.

In May 2020, John Connell finds himself, like so many others, confined to his local area, the opportunity to freely travel and socialise cut short.

'The Summer Show' is a road trip like no other. Over four Sunday nights Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey (this evening is Episode Two) embark on a unique trip. 

This series is an eclectic mix of stories from around the country showcasing Ireland’s natural beauty, heritage and biodiversity.  

Each week the show will follow the route of one of Ireland’s famed pilgrim paths. Nuala and Derek will be joined by host of celebrities, poets, historians, and wildlife experts as they inspire you to take a trip off the beaten track and reconnect with nature and take time slow down and recharge the batteries. 

The Summer Show, is a magazine format with an eclectic mix of stories from around the country. Some of the contributors include Nathan Carter climbing the stairway to heaven in Co. Fermanagh, David Brophy checking out an avian orchestra and Mary McEnvoy following the footsteps of Queen Maeve. 

The series will feature lots of different stories from around the country celebrating Ireland’s fauna, flora, biodiversity and archaeological heritage. 

Summertime is the perfect time to get out and about and explore Ireland, and this summer, RTÉ One is launching a new summer show to help you do just that.  

