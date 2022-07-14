PICTURES | Emotional evening as Longford ICA Federation honour Covid-19 volunteers and long serving members

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

The Longford ICA Federation Summer meeting was full of emotion and went from being sad for people we said goodbye to for the last 2 years to being happy and celebratory of work achieved during Covid Restrictions.

The President or representative of each of our 12 Guilds lit a candle for our members, relatives, neighbours and friends who passed on during Covid-19 and since. May they all rest in peace. Guilds then took their candle at the end of the meeting and can continue to light it at Guild meetings. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

When Covid-19 struck our National President Josephine Helly put out a call for members to make Scrubs for front line workers.

In Longford we had 12 members and 1 non member who stepped up to the challenge, Elsie Moxham, Ursula Burke, Mary Gerety, Mary Nertney, Ann Mulligan, Kelly Callan, Maura Quaine, Barbara Creech, Margaret Cummins, Mary Fenelon, Mary Maguire and May Campbell. Local front line workers were delighted to receive the Scrubs.

Longford ICA Federation were running National Competitions from 2018 to 2021. There are 20 Competitions in total of which 10 are physical and 10 are postal.

So while many thought that ICA had shut down during Covid the National Competitions team in Longford, Ursula Burke, Angela McKeon, Margo Ward, Ann Noone, Helen O'Shea and May Campbell continued to beaver away in the background , meeting on Zoom and meeting while social distancing wearing masks. The Competitions continued successfully and some members throughout Ireland were delighted to have something to challenge them during isolation periods.

Paul McNamee, son of one of our Longford members, Anna May, offered his help and expertise to National ICA throughout Ireland to train them on how to use Zoom successfully to enable Federations and Guilds to meet and hold their meetings and AGM' s during Covid.

Many Federations benefitted from this training. Longford Federation President May Campbell presented Paul with a thank you gift received from National ICA President Hilda Roche. Longford ICA presented him with a lovely Lupin as word has it that Paul likes plants.

Down Memory Lane | A lovely gallery of pictures from 2006 Longford Show and Country Fair

A project called "The Tree of Unity" had commenced nationally in 2019. It was a tapestry of an Oak Tree with over 440 leaves. Each leaf represents every Guild in the country. At AGM 2019 each Federation President pinned on one leaf representing their own Federation. However all 440 leaves had to be hand sewn onto the tapestry and we applaud our Longford member Elsie Moxham who worked tirelessly to help sewing on the leaves to complete the project. The tapestry now hangs in An Grianán, our ICA Adult Education College.

During Covid our Federation officers continued to work in the background keeping us updated on all things ICA and publishing our ICA calendar etc. A presentation of a plant was made to Anne Marie Edgely and Angela McKeon and as Olive Quinn was not in attendance at the meeting her plant has been delivered to her since. Those officers have also received from the Federation an acknowledgement of their work in the form of a voucher for €150 for An Grianán.

Many thanks to Anna Delaney who attended and gave us a lovely insight to the story behind the fabulous Táin Tapestry recently completed by Willow Quilters for the Longford part of it. We applaud our ICA ladies Elsie Moxham and Ursula Burke who were part of that team. The tapestry currently hangs in Roscommon Co Council and hopefully members will get a chance to see it whenever it comes to Longford.

Down Memory Lane | A gallery of beautiful pictures from Longford Leader archive of 2006 Granard Show

Down Memory Lane | A lovely gallery of Longford graduation pictures from 2006

Senior members from several different Guilds were presented with long term certificates for their service to the organisation. We really value our senior members and their expertise and we are saddened when those members are no longer in a position to attend meetings etc. However many did turn up at the meeting to receive their presentation and we were delighted to see them. For those who couldn't make it their certificates will be delivered to them.

Many many thanks to all the ICA members who worked tirelessly at Longford Show all day on Sunday last. Some in the cafe, some in the hospitality tent and others on the ICA Information table. Thank you also to everyone who contributed all the baking and set up.



You are a wonderful bunch of women. It's not getting any easier and we're not getting any younger so if there are any younger women out there that would like to contribute to community projects please feel free to make contact with Anne Marie on 087 679 1332.