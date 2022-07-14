Down Memory Lane | A gallery of beautiful pictures from Longford Leader archive of 2006 Granard Show

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
In this trip Down Memory Lane we feature a selection of beautiful pictures from the 2006 Granard Agricultural Show and Country Fair. The 2022 Granrd Show returns this Saturday and Sunday and it promises to be a super weekend for all the family.
We hope you enjoy this selection of memories from sixteen years ago and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
A defendant convicted for drunk driving received a three year driving ban from Judge Bernadette Owens
Damien Bratton AXA, Gerry Tully (Show Chairperson) and Hazel McVeigh (Show Secretary) Pic: Shelley Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.