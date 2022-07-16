Search

16 Jul 2022

PICTURES | Style and glamour aplenty in Granard as Longford students celebrate at graduation dance

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

16 Jul 2022 9:48 PM

In this Longford Leader gallery we feature a selection of lovely pictures from the 2022 Cnoc Mhuire Granard and Ardscoil Phádraig Granard Joint School Graduation dance. Over the past two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many grads were postponed, however, it is great to see many of them returning again in 2022.

We hope you enjoy these pictured captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!

