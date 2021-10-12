Search

12/10/2021

Longford councillor to discuss impact of online abuse on women's political participation #StopOnlineAbuse

#StopOnlineAbuse webinar with local councillors

Longford councillor to discuss impact of online abuse on women’s political participation #StopOnlineAbuse

Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi

A Longford councillor will discuss the impact of online abuse on women’s political participation during a webinar this Thursday, October 14 from 2-3pm. 

Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, is among the speakers at the second instalment in the National Women's Council's (NWC) #StopOnlineAbuse webinar series will feature the lived experiences and views of local councillors.

Also speaking is Cllr Elisa O'Donovan, Independent, Limerick City and County Council (who also has strong links to county Longford) and Cllr Grace McManus, Sinn Fein, Wicklow County Council. 

Women continue to experience high levels of misogyny and abuse in carrying out their everyday roles as public representatives.

This gendered abuse, particularly online, is becoming an increasing barrier to women's political participation.

The #StopOnlineAbuse webinar series runs in tandem with research being carried out by the National Women's Council on how political parties address online abuse and harassment.

Register for the event at the following link https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/increasing-womens-political-participation-tackling-social-media-abuse-tickets-180736697327  or watch live/back on NWC’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NationalWomensCouncilofIreland 

