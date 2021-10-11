Search

11/10/2021

A family affair! Perseverance pays off at Longford Slashers hurlers reach promised land

Dáire Regan, Cian Kavanagh (captain), Eoghan Kavanagh (former captain), Liam Kavanagh and Cóilín Regan Picture: Sive Kavanagh 

Longford Slashers ended a long two decade long wait for Longford senior hurling championship glory on Sunday as they overcame Wolfe Tones in the final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and it was a particularly sweet for all involved with the club and especially, the Regan/Kavanagh family.

Senior Hurling Championship Final

 Boosted by a brilliant start that yielded a couple of crucial goals in the space of a minute in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Longford Slashers never looked like letting a sweet success slip from their grasp in winning the Senior Hurling Championship title for the first time since 2001.

This photo shows all brothers and cousins of the same generation of the one family who have played with Longford Slashers hurling club all through underage right up until Sunday's county hurling final success.

"These players efforts are twenty years in the making," enthused Sive Kavanagh.

She added, "Between makeshift training camps in their back gardens, broken windows to severe injury and recovery - these five men are an absolute credit to their families, club and county. From one very proud sister and cousin who has witnessed the hardship and sheer dedication down through the years with little recognition for the skill and effort involved in keeping a hurling club alive in Longford."

