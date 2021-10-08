Peter Keenan Branch ONE Longford Fuchsia collection and coffee morning

Like all other organisations the Peter Keenan Branch of ONE have been very low key over the past number of months.

As things return to normal, we are up and running and getting busier by the day.

The branch will hold their Fuchsia collection on Saturday, October 9 in Longford town from 10am to 4pm.

A coffee morning will be held in the Vintage Club, Connolly Barracks, Longford on Friday, October 15 from 10am to 1pm, also for Fuchsia appeal.

A collection of photos will be on display for those who wish to rekindle memories of other days.

If you are in the area why not call in, taste the coffee, and reacquaint with former colleagues.

It's all in a good cause, the annual Fuchsia Appeal is run to raise much-needed funds for the ONE’s charitable objects, namely the provision of accommodation and other assistance to Defence Forces Veterans in need.

We are very grateful to our friends in Longford Vintage Club for their generosity to the branch.

Membership for 2022 is due from October, those requiring a membership card submit a photo with same.