GALLERY | Historic day in Longford as St Mel’s College triumph in first competitive soccer game on the college grounds in 156 years

It was a historic day in St Mel’s College on Friday when the first competitive game of soccer was played on the college grounds over its 156 years of its distinguished life.
Leinster U-19 Cup Competition 1st Round: St Mel's College 5 St Finian's Mullingar 1
The occasion marked the opening of the schools splendid soccer pitch and it was ironic that the game was played against former great GAA rivals St Finian's Mullingar and it was the 1st round of the Leinster U-19 Cup Competition.
St Mel’s won on a 5-1 score line having dominated proceedings and the goals came in the 1st half from two superb Matthew Carey free kicks and a fine finish from Rashid Yeboah.
Two further goals from Yeboah and sub Fahad Alam sealed a famous victory for the team.
St Mel’s Team: Barry Gearty, Niall McCormack, Adam Reilly, Adam Donnelly, Micheal Mulcahy, Donal Greene, Cian Clancy (Capt) Matthew Carey, Ronan Courtney, Darling Mota, Rashid Yeboah Subs used. Fahad Alam, Morgan Carrig, Shane Dooner.
