Problematic Newtownforbes water mains prone to bursts and leakage to be replaced by Irish Water

A 400 metres stretch of problematic Newtownforbes water mains that is prone to bursts and leakage is to be replaced by Irish Water.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, is progressing with essential water mains replacement works in Cahanagh, Newtownforbes to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of bursts and leakage in the area.

These essential works will be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on Covid-19.

The works, which are scheduled to begin in early October, will involve the replacement of over 400 metres of old problematic water mains along the R198 from Cahanagh Cross towards Drumlish that were prone to bursts and leakage.

The pipes will be replaced with new, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and reduce high levels of bursts and leakage which was impacting the water supply to customers in this area.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works and to minimise disruption to customers, work will be completed in short sections. Traffic management will be in place with local and emergency traffic maintained at all times.

Irish Water and Longford County Council say they will make every effort to maintain normal supply to all properties throughout the works however some short-term water outages may be necessary and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages. "Irish Water and Longford County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause. These works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Ltd and are expected to be completed by the end of October."

Matthew Thomson, Irish Water’s Regional Lead, commented, “These works are vital to ensure a more secure water supply to homes and businesses in Cahanagh and are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to safeguard the water supply. We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.”



Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For more information on Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks .