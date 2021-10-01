‘Sound, thanks’ says Longford man after being told drugs will kill him

A man who pleaded guilty to cocaine possession told a judge last week: “Sound, thanks” after being warned of how the drug would likely kill him if he continued to take it.

Construction worker Kielan McDonagh, 32 Railway Meadows, Farneyhoogan, Longford gave the flippant reply at last week's District Court sitting to Judge Marie Keane.

The court heard Mr McDonagh has been found with €70 of cocaine in a car park beside Longford County Council headquarters at Great Water Street, Longford on July 30 202o.

Garda Brian Carroll said he stopped the accused shortly before 6pm where Mr McDonagh handed over a bag of cocaine valued at €70.

Garda Carroll said the accused admitted it was for his own personal use.

Mr McDonagh defended himself and told of how he worked with a local firm.

“I'm sorry, it won't happen again,” he told Judge Keane after she quizzed him about the incident.

“I went down a wrong road.”

Judge Keane said in light of Mr McDonagh's previous unblemished record, she would beissuing a €250 fine.

Mr McDonagh revealed how he only had €150 with him, but asked the court for his case to be put on hold while he went to a nearby ATM to withdraw the remaining €100 balance.

Upon being told to come back in five minutes, Mr McDonagh duly did and handed over the full €250 to the court.

In striking out the case and allowing Mr McDonagh to maintain his unsullied criminal record, Judge Keane directed the €250 handed in to be given to the Irish Guide Dogs charity.

As she made that order, Judge Keane strongly advised Mr McDonagh to steer clear of anymore drug taking in the future.

“You keep taking that rubbish, you will die,” she said, a sounding which Mr McDonagh simply replied with: “Sound, thanks.”