Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

ALERT | Disruption for Longford motorists as closure of R398 extended for four weeks

Longford motorists are facing disruption after it was revealed that the closure of the R398 will be extended for four weeks.

To facilitate ongoing restoration improvement roadworks on the R398, Longford County Council have extended the closure of the R398 from Brickeens 4 roads to Derryaghan. 

Road to be Closed: R398 from Brickeens 4 roads to Derryaghan

Dates of Closure: Friday, October 1 to Friday, October 29

Hours of Closure: 24 hours

Diversion Route:

From Derryaghan, take R392 to Lanesboro, follow signs for Longford on N63, at Ballymacormack take R397 to Brickeens,

From Brickeens, take R397 towards Longford, turn left onto the N63 for Lanesboro, in Lanesboro take R392 towards Ballymahon and arrive at Derraghan

