Specsavers Longford present Noel with competition prize

Specsavers Longford, together with the Longford Leader, offered one lucky reader the chance to treat their dad to a brand-new pair of designer frames from Specsavers, in celebration of Father’s Day back in June.

The competition winner, Noel Masterson, was recently presented with a Specsavers voucher for €215. Noel had a host of designer brands to choose from with his voucher including Balmain, Kenzo and Gary Barlow x Osiris eyewear collections.

Pictured below is competition winner Noel Masterson in his new Specsavers glasses with Specsavers Longford Store Manager; Monica Tully and Dispensing Assistant; Irmante Kasperaviciene.

