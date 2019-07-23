€112,571 in funding allocated to three Longford organisations

CLÁR funding of €112,571 has been approved to support transport of Longford people to medical services.

Longford Hospice Homecare (€45,830), Irish Wheelchair Association Kenagh (€47,191) and Rath Mhuire Resource Centre, Granard (€19,550) were among twenty voluntary community organisations that will receive funding for Mobility and Cancer Care Transport under the 2019 CLÁR programme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring TD (inset) announced thata total of €890,632.10 is to be allocated and 12.6% of this went to the three Longford organisations.

Minister Ring said, “This funding, through my Department’s CLÁR programme, will provide vehicles that will enable people living in rural areas to travel to medical care or respite centres free of charge.”

Minister Ring concluded, “The provision of this funding is another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to supporting rural communities. I am proud to be able to support voluntary groups who provide transport to our sick and vulnerable citizens.”

