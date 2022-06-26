Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 7), Colmcille 2-11 Dromard 0-14
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 7), Rathcline 0-14 Abbeylara 0-16
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 8), Clonguish 1-7 Abbeylara 1-12
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 8), Colmcille 2-20 Rathcline 2-7
Sun, 26 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 8), Dromard 1-12 Killoe Young Emmets 1-12
All County Football League Division 1 Group 2
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 7), Mostrim 1-11 Carrickedmond 1-19
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 7), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-13 Longford Slashers 0-13
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 7), Fr Manning Gaels 2-11 St. Mary's Granard 2-15
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 8), Fr Manning Gaels 2-11 Longford Slashers 1-15
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 8), Carrickedmond 0-14 St. Mary's Granard 0-11
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 8), Mostrim 0-6 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 4-10
All County Football League Division 2
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 7), Sean Connollys 4-8 Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-6
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 7), Ballymahon 7-13 St. Brigid's Killashee 0-6
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 7), Kenagh 1-12 Cashel 1-11
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 8), Kenagh W/O St. Brigid's Killashee -
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 8), Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-17 Cashel 2-8
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 8), Sean Connollys 3-11 Ballymahon 3-8
Longford Senior League: Abbeylara just have the edge over Rathcline
The build up to the 2022 Senior Football Championship continued in earnest at the Clonbonny grounds with Abbeylara just having the edge over Rathcline in the All County League Division 1 clash on Wednesday evening.
All County Football League Division 3
Mon, 20 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 7), Killoe Young Emmets 1-8 Colmcille 1-15
Under 15 'A' Football Championship League Stages
Thu, 23 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 3-20 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-8
Thu, 23 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 3-9 Killoe Og 1-16
Topline Providers Under 13 A Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 20 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St. Vincent's 0-20 St. Dominic's 0-20
Tue, 21 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Shannon Gaels 0-14 Granard 0-32
