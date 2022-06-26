Search

27 Jun 2022

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

26 Jun 2022 10:22 PM

All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 7), Colmcille 2-11 Dromard 0-14
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 7), Rathcline 0-14 Abbeylara 0-16
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 8), Clonguish 1-7 Abbeylara 1-12
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 8), Colmcille 2-20 Rathcline 2-7
Sun, 26 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 8), Dromard 1-12 Killoe Young Emmets 1-12

All County Football League Division 1 Group 2
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 7), Mostrim 1-11 Carrickedmond 1-19
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 7), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-13 Longford Slashers 0-13
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 7), Fr Manning Gaels 2-11 St. Mary's Granard 2-15
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 8), Fr Manning Gaels 2-11 Longford Slashers 1-15
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 8), Carrickedmond 0-14 St. Mary's Granard 0-11
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 8), Mostrim 0-6 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 4-10

All County Football League Division 2
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 7), Sean Connollys 4-8 Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-6
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 7), Ballymahon 7-13 St. Brigid's Killashee 0-6
Wed, 22 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 7), Kenagh 1-12 Cashel 1-11
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 8), Kenagh W/O St. Brigid's Killashee -
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 8), Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-17 Cashel 2-8
Sat, 25 Jun, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 8), Sean Connollys 3-11 Ballymahon 3-8

Bitter disappointment for Longford as they slump to heavy reversal against Clare

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate C’ship quarter-final: Longford 0-4 Clare 3-11

Longford Senior League: Abbeylara just have the edge over Rathcline

All County Football League Division 1 Group 1 - Round 7

The build up to the 2022 Senior Football Championship continued in earnest at the Clonbonny grounds with Abbeylara just having the edge over Rathcline in the All County League Division 1 clash on Wednesday evening.

All County Football League Division 3
Mon, 20 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 7), Killoe Young Emmets 1-8 Colmcille 1-15

Under 15 'A' Football Championship League Stages
Thu, 23 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 3-20 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-8
Thu, 23 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 3-9 Killoe Og 1-16

Topline Providers Under 13 A Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 20 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St. Vincent's 0-20 St. Dominic's 0-20
Tue, 21 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Shannon Gaels 0-14 Granard 0-32

Local News

