23 Jun 2022

Longford Senior League: Abbeylara just have the edge over Rathcline

All County Football League Division 1 Group 1 - Round 7

longford gaa

Michael McHugh on the ball for Abbeylara in this tussle with Rathcline opponent Shane Donoghue. Action from the Division 1 league clash at Clonbonny Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

23 Jun 2022 11:54 AM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The build up to the 2022 Senior Football Championship continued in earnest at the Clonbonny grounds with Abbeylara just having the edge over Rathcline in the All County League Division 1 clash on Wednesday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 0-16      Rathcline . . . 0-14

The main man for Abbeylara at the Lanesboro venue was Nigel Rabbitt who fired over a total of nine nine points (seven frees) and this entertaining encounter developed into something of a shoot-out with Oran Kenny registering eight points (five frees) for Rathcline. 

The home side produced a strong finish to the first half to lead by 0-7 to 0-5 at the break but the visitors gradually got on top on the changeover to win by the narrow margin of two points in a rousing ding-dong battle. 

Despite shooting 15 wides during the course of the game, Abbeylara overcame the setback of losing Michael McHugh to a black card in the 49th minute and Rathcline suffered the same fate in stoppage time when James Carroll was dismissed.  

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Jack Rooney, Jakub Kajan, Cillian Flood; Oisin Kenny, James Carroll, Ronan English; Cronan Flood (0-1), Shane Donoghue; Oisin O’Sullivan (0-1), Shane Kenny, Bryn Peters (0-2, one mark); David Rooney, Oran Kenny (0-8, five frees), Jordan Donlon (0-2, one free).

Subs:- Ultan O’Sullivan for O O’Sullivan (53 mins); Kevin Chapman for R English (56 mins); Max Webb for J Donlon (60 mins).  

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, PJ Masterson (0-2), Matthew Quinn; Colm P Smyth, Michael McHugh, Cathal Lynch; Fergal Battrim, Jason Kelly; Nigel Rabbitt (0-9, seven frees), Cathal Gilligan (0-1), Mel Brady; Robbie Smyth (0-2), Barney Crawford, Cian Brady (0-1). 

Subs:- Cian O’Reilly for M Quinn (half-time); Caolan Lynch for B Crawford (41 mins); Cormac Smyth for C Gilligan (46 mins); Padraig Berry (0-1) for J Kelly (53 mins). 

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim). 

