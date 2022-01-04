Search

04 Jan 2022

Longford's Patrick Maguire in charge of the whistle for AIB Leinster Club senior football final

Longford's Patrick Maguire has a word with Niall O’Reilly of Wolfe Tones (Meath) during their AIB Leinster Club SFC quarter-final at Navan where they lost to Kilmacud Crokes Picture: Ray McManus

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford's Patrick Maguire will be the man in the middle for Saturday's (January 8) eagerly anticipated AIB Leinster Club senior football championship final between Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) and Naas (Kildare) at Croke Park.

The big game throws-in at 5pm and it will be televised live on RTE, and the showdown must produce a winner on the day.

An accomplished inter-county referee at this stage, Patrick, from the St Mary’s Granard club was just 24 when he took charge of the 2012 Longford senior football championship final replay where Killoe Emmet Óg overcame Longford Slashers by 0-15 to 0-12 after extra time.

He has been on the Leinster Referees Panel for the best part of a decade, and his his first major assignment at GAA headquarters, was the 2014 Kildare versus Dublin Leinster Minor Football Championship semi-final. 

In 2015 he was elevated to the GAA’s National Referees Panel.

In July 2017, Patrick refereed the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Football Minor Championship Final between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park and three years later, in March 2020, he took charge of the EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Final between Laois and Dublin at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

He has refereed numerous county finals at all grades in Longford including the senior deciders of 2012 (replay), 2016, 2019 and 2021. His umpires for the '21 final that saw Mullinalaghta St Columba's overcome Mostrim were John Scanlon, Ciaran Walsh, Pauric Rabbitte and Johnny Marlowe. 

Best wishes to Patrick in Saturday's big assignment. 

6 March 2020: Referee Patrick Maguire during the EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Laois and Dublin at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

July 16 2017: Referee Patrick Maguire and his umpires before the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

