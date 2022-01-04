Falling Longford house prices buck national trend

Property prices in Longford have bucked the national trend by falling during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report.

The report for Q4 2021, in association with Davy, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is at €119,500. However, this still means prices have increased by €4,500 compared with this time last year.

However, asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €10,000 over the quarter to €110,000. This means that prices in the segment have risen by the same amount compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Longford rose by €6,250 over the quarter to €131,250. This represents a year-on-year increase of €16,250 in the segment.

There were 137 properties for sale in Longford at the end of Q4 2021 – a decrease of 5.5% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over three months.