Search

04 Jan 2022

Longford councillor "inundated" with calls from concerned parents over proposed reopening of schools

Covid-19 surge in schools causing concern nationwide

A Longford county councillor has told of being "inundated" with calls from concerned parents ahead of the proposed reopening of schools this week

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

There are mounting calls for government leaders to allow schools to open on an individual basis after one local politician revealed he has been "inundated" with calls from worried parents over growing Covid-19 case numbers.

Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh said a large number of parents have been in contact to express their fears over the proposed reopening of the State's first and second level education sector on Thursday.

"There is an obvious high level of anxiety among students, parents and teachers alike at this time and I feel it would be prudent to keep schools closed until this wave of the deadly virus has abated," he said.

The north Longford representative said the most pressing concern at second level establishments across the county was the uncertainty which was being felt by Leaving Cert students ahead of June's anticipated State examinations.

Cllr Murtagh urged Education Minister Norma Foley to assuage much of those fears by extending the same option offered to students last year in choosing between predictive grades or sitting their exams in five months time.

“If schools do open this week even for exam classes there will be a huge level of absences in both the teaching and student communities, resulting in Leaving Cert students being disadvantaged when exam time comes so this needs to be addressed immediately," he said.

Cllr Murtagh said he intended writing to the minister to relay the concerns of parents as well as "some teachers and students" who have been in contact with him over the past number of days.

The Fine Gael councillor's remarks are expected to precede a crunch meeting of government leaders this lunchtime in light of increasing pressure from teachers' unions.

The education minister is due to hold fresh talks with union chiefs after the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) called for the planned reopening of schools this week to be “delayed and staggered”.

The General Secretary of the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) has, meanwhile, called for clarity on isolation measures so that it can be determined if schools can reopen on Thursday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media