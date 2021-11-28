Longford GAA results scoreboard and watch Killoe's penalty shootout victory over Colmcille in Leader Cup semi-final

Longford GAA results scoreboard
Fr Manning Cup Final
Saturday, November 27, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford 0-14 Sligo 1-8
All County Football League Division 1
Sun, 28 Nov, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 9), Abbeylara - Mullinalaghta St Columba's W/O
Sun, 28 Nov, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 10), Mostrim - Dromard W/O
Leader Cup
Sun, 28 Nov, Venue: The Laurels, (Semi Final), Mullinalaghta St Columba's 1-11 Clonguish 0-4
Sun, 28 Nov, Venue: Emmet Park, (Semi Final), Killoe Young Emmets 1-16 Colmcille 1-16 (Killoe won after penalties)
Longford win the Fr Manning Cup U-16 football title for the first time since 2012
Inspired by their outstanding captain and chief marksman Matthew Carey, the Longford U-16 footballers got the better of Sligo in the 2021 Fr Manning Cup Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Longford Slashers ladies triumph in thriller against Navan O’Mahonys
Longford Slashers advanced to the semi-finals of the Ladies Football Leinster Club Intermediate Championship with a tremendous win over Navan O’Mahonys at Michael Fay Park on Saturday.
McDonald's Under 19 B Football Championship Group A
Fri, 26 Nov, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), Grattan Gaels St. Vincent's W/O St. Patrick's Og -
Sun, 28 Nov, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels St. Vincent's 4-16 Carrick Sarsfields 5-11
Sun, 28 Nov, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), St. Patrick's Og 2-6 St. Colmcille's 3-12
McDonald's Under 19 B Football Championship Group B
Sun, 28 Nov, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Francis 0-10 Granard 1-9
