Longford win the Fr Manning Cup U-16 football title for the first time since 2012

Longford U-16 captain and man of the match award winner Matthew Carey raising the Fr Manning Cup as the jubilant players celebrate the win against Sligo Photo: Syl Healy
Inspired by their outstanding captain and chief marksman Matthew Carey, the Longford U-16 footballers got the better of Sligo in the 2021 Fr Manning Cup Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Longford . . . 0-14 Sligo 1-8
Centre-half-forward Carey, one of six Clonguish players who featured in the entertaining title decider, scored the impressive total of eight points (three frees) as Longford emerged deserving winners of the Fr Manning Cup U-16 tournament for the first time since 2012.
The home county led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break and even though they failed to convert a penalty midway through the second half when Carey’s kick was well saved by the Sligo keeper Diarmuid Henry, the midlanders managed to hold out for a hard earned success.
Three points separated the sides at the final whistle as Sligo produced a strong finish and almost snatched a last gasp equalising goal when the ball was cleared off the line by Longford defender Eamon Igoe.
LONGFORD: Caolan Hussey (Mostrim); Terry Reynolds (Killoe Emmet Og), Conor Flynn (Clonguish), Eamon Igoe (Killoe Emmet Og); Jonathan Burke (Clonguish), Ruairi O’Toole (Dromard), Jack Belton (Mostrim); Harry Mulvihill (Young Grattans, 0-1), Andrew Flynn (Clonguish); Brian Mulvey (Carrickedmond), Matthew Carey (Clonguish, 0-8, three frees), Harry Kiernan (St Mary’s Granard, 0-2); Cormac McGann (Kenagh), Paddy Moran (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-1), Michael Flynn (Clonguish, 0-2).
Subs:- Ross Shields (Clonguish) for C McGann (35 mins); Josh Kelly (Kenagh) for H Mulvihill (43 mins); Eric Hopkins (Abbeylara) for M Flynn (54 mins); Finn Heneghan (Ballymahon) for J Burke (injured, 60 mins).
SLIGO: Diarmuid Henry; Ronan O’Hehir, Dylan Streete, Lee Conway; Rian O’Callaghan, Robert O’Kelly Lynch, Tommy Ross (0-1); Ryan Gillespie (0-1), Dillon Walsh (0-1); Kevin Karnahan (0-1), Ronan Niland (0-3, two frees),Daire Callaghan; James Foley, Gavin Lynch, Shea O’Neill.
Subs:- James Golden (0-1) for K Karnahan (injured, 12 mins); Connor Flynn (1-0) for J Foley (half-time); Aaron O’Hara for D Streete (39 mins); Barry Cryan for D Callaghan (60 mins).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
