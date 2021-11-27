Search

27 Nov 2021

Longford win the Fr Manning Cup U-16 football title for the first time since 2012

Man of the match Matthew Carey scores eight points in success against Sligo

longford gaa

Longford U-16 captain and man of the match award winner Matthew Carey raising the Fr Manning Cup as the jubilant players celebrate the win against Sligo Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Inspired by their outstanding captain and chief marksman Matthew Carey, the Longford U-16 footballers got the better of Sligo in the 2021 Fr Manning Cup Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Longford . . . 0-14    Sligo 1-8

Centre-half-forward Carey, one of six Clonguish players who featured in the entertaining title decider, scored the impressive total of eight points (three frees) as Longford emerged deserving winners of the Fr Manning Cup U-16 tournament for the first time since 2012. 

The home county led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break and even though they failed to convert a penalty midway through the second half when Carey’s kick was well saved by the Sligo keeper Diarmuid Henry, the midlanders managed to hold out for a hard earned success. 

Three points separated the sides at the final whistle as Sligo produced a strong finish and almost snatched a last gasp equalising goal when the ball was cleared off the line by Longford defender Eamon Igoe.  

LONGFORD: Caolan Hussey (Mostrim); Terry Reynolds (Killoe Emmet Og), Conor Flynn (Clonguish), Eamon Igoe (Killoe Emmet Og); Jonathan Burke (Clonguish), Ruairi O’Toole (Dromard), Jack Belton (Mostrim); Harry Mulvihill (Young Grattans, 0-1), Andrew Flynn (Clonguish); Brian Mulvey (Carrickedmond), Matthew Carey (Clonguish, 0-8, three frees), Harry Kiernan (St Mary’s Granard, 0-2); Cormac McGann (Kenagh), Paddy Moran (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-1), Michael Flynn (Clonguish, 0-2).

Subs:- Ross Shields (Clonguish) for C McGann (35 mins); Josh Kelly (Kenagh) for H Mulvihill (43 mins); Eric Hopkins (Abbeylara) for M Flynn (54 mins); Finn Heneghan (Ballymahon) for J Burke (injured, 60 mins). 

SLIGO: Diarmuid Henry; Ronan O’Hehir, Dylan Streete, Lee Conway; Rian O’Callaghan, Robert O’Kelly Lynch, Tommy Ross (0-1); Ryan Gillespie (0-1), Dillon Walsh (0-1); Kevin Karnahan (0-1), Ronan Niland (0-3, two frees),Daire Callaghan; James Foley, Gavin Lynch, Shea O’Neill.

Subs:- James Golden (0-1) for K Karnahan (injured, 12 mins); Connor Flynn (1-0) for J Foley (half-time); Aaron O’Hara for D Streete (39 mins); Barry Cryan for D Callaghan (60 mins). 

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media