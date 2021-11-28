Search

28 Nov 2021

Longford Slashers ladies triumph in thriller against Navan O’Mahonys

Ladies Football Leinster Club Intermediate Championship Quarter-Final

longford ladies football

Eimear O'Brien pictured in action for Slashers against Navan O'Mahonys in the Leinster Club Intermediate Championship quarter-final at Michael Fay Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford Slashers advanced to the semi-finals of the Ladies Football Leinster Club Intermediate Championship with a tremendous win over Navan O’Mahonys at Michael Fay Park on Saturday. 

Longford Slashers . . . 3-12  Navan O’Mahonys . . . 3-11

It was a tough battle on a bitterly cold day and the Slashers girls had to overcome a four-point deficit in the closing stages.

A goal from Jessica Barry with two minutes remaining proved to be the decisive winning score as the three-in-a-row Longford senior champions finished strongly to triumph in a thrilling match. 

Slashers’ reward is a home semi-final against Wexford senior champions Shelmaliers at Fay Park on Saturday next, throw-in 1.30pm. 

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Grace Kenny, Aine Barry, Gemma Reilly; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Emily Reilly; Aoife O’Brien, Lisa Nolan; Aisling Cosgrove (0-2), Grace Shannon (0-2), Clare Farrell (0-1); Kate Shannon (1-1), Jessica Barry (1-3, 2f), Kara Shannon (1-3).

NAVAN O’MAHONYS: Ciara Blake; Aoibheann Kenny, Kate Falahy, Sophie Fitzher; Michelle Begley, Sarah Powderly, Lily Dwyer; Tara Fay, Eimear Fay; Hannah Heslin, Aoibheann Leahy (1-2, goal from penalty), Alva Leahy; Orla Mallon (0-4), Megan Collins (1-2), Olivia Callan (1-3).

Sub:- Dee Forde for M Begley (40 mins).

Referee: Paul O’Malley (Westmeath).

