28 Nov 2021

GALLERY | Longford’s young swimming stars sparkle at Community Games National Finals in UL

Longford Leader reporter

sport@longfordleader.ie

Keen to follow in the footsteps of Longford swimming Olympian Darragh Greene, the county’s brightest and youngest swim stars sparkled at the Aldi Community Games National Swimming Finals held at the University of Limerick yesterday.

Up against the best in the country, ten Longford swimmers achieved podium finishes, including a haul of four gold medals.

Longford Swimming Medal Winners 
U16 Girls Backstroke: Aisling Scanlon (Mullinalaghta Abbeylara), gold
U16 Boys Backstroke: Faryl Delaney, 4th
U14 Girls Freestyle: Keela Flanagan (Ballymahon Forgney), gold
U14 Boys Butterfly: Senan McWeeney, gold 
U14 Girls Breaststroke: Julia Warchol (Longford South), gold
U14 Boys Freestyle: Ashley Weaver (Drumlish Ballinamuck), silver
U14 Boys Backstroke: Cathal Smith, 4th
U12 Boys Freestyle: Darragh Flanagan (Ballymahon Forgney), bronze
U12 Boys Breaststroke: Cillian Leonard (Mullinalaghta Abbeylara), bronze
U10 Girls Freestyle: Jessica Neary (Clonguish), 4th 

In addition to the swimmers representing Longford, two Longford Swimming Club members, representing Roscommon, also figured among the medals -  Jane O’Boyle (Roscommon) silver in Girls U16 Freestyle and Duda Scott gold in Boys U12 Freestyle. 

Cross Country and Mixed Distance Relay
Away from the swimming pool in UL, Longford Community Games competitors were in action at the Cross Country and Mixed Distance Relay National Finals in Navan. 

They represented their county with pride none more so than the U14 Girls  Mixed Distance Relay Team, coached by Paddy McPhillips, who captured bronze medals.

Local News

