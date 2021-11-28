Search

28 Nov 2021

Photo Gallery: A nostalgic look back at Christmas in Longford and meeting Santa at the old Quinnsworth store

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

For more than half a century the old Quinnsworth store on Longford’s Main Street was a Christmas institution for many local families.

There isn’t a family home where you won’t find old photos with Santa from that store.

Founded by Peter Quinn Snr, it was the store that made Christmas special.

#ShopLongford Christmas 2021 campaign launched

Longford Annual 2021: Fifth edition of packed Longford Annual now on sale in local shops

The perfect stocking filler with something for everyone in local publication


In New York, the famous Macy’s store has their parade and in Longford, Santa did a tour of the town, throwing out sweets and goodies to the children as he went along.

It signalled the arrival of Christmas – long before the town ever got to turn on Christmas lights.

This photo gallery features some wonderful memories from yesteryear and we hope you enjoy this nostalgic look at Christmas in Longford.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media