26 Nov 2021

#ShopLongford Christmas 2021 campaign launched

Longford County Council, Longford Local Enterprise Office and Longford Chamber of Commerce are delighted to launch the #ShopLongford campaign for Christmas 2021.

This year, #ShopLongford is to showcasing the vast array of local businesses operating in-store and online from County Longford.

Whether you're looking for the best in local food produce or a tipple from a micro-brewery, something for the home or garden, fashion for the whole family, a yoga session or a pamper session #ShopLongford will point you in the right direction.

The campaign involves traditional media outlets as well as a social media-based campaign, sharing information with Longfordians, near and far, of how they can support locally based businesses, in person or online over the coming five weeks.

It comes as Longford Municipal District has confirmed that free off-street parking will be provided in Longford Town every weekend over the seasonal period and every day from Saturday, December 18 to Saturday, January 1, 2022 to encourage visitors to #ShopLongford.

Top 5 reasons to #ShopLongford:

l Every €10 spent locally generates almost €50 for Longford
l Small businesses create four times as many jobs as big online retailers
l Local businesses donate five times more to local community groups and efforts
l Local businesses have a smaller carbon footprint and are more likely to recycle
l Local businesses typically buy from other local businesses

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan said, “I am so proud of all of our local businesses and communities. What they have come through over these last two years demonstrates the abundance of resilience and dedication that we have here in Longford and I urge all of us to shop local and keep our communities strong.”

Chief Executive Paddy Mahon agreed emphasising the importance of the local multiplier effect, “It is key to ensuring our local economies continue to thrive. It means that every time we shop locally, there is a ripple effect, and our spend generates almost five times that value within our communities.”

President of Longford Chamber of Commerce Fiona Fenelon urged people to visit their local towns and villages first, before venturing further afield.

“It is imperative that we all make a massive effort to shop locally where possible this Christmas. We need to support the local businesses who have managed to sustain the toughest trading environment imaginable. When we shop locally, we are supporting jobs and communities in Longford.”

Local News

