Longford GAA results scoreboard
Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford Slashers 0-11 Trumera (Laois) 1-16
All County Football League Division 1
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 11), Mullinalaghta St Columba's W/O St Mary's Granard -
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 11), Fr Manning Gaels - Mostrim W/O
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 11), Carrickedmond 0-12 Colmcille 1-16
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 11), Dromard 4-17 Longford Slashers 1-9
All County Football League Division 2
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 9), Ballymahon - St. Brigid's Killashee W/O
Gilmore Cup
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: Ballybrien, (Semi Final), Ballymore 1-9 Killoe Young Emmets 1-8
Mc Donald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group A
Fri, 12 Nov, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 0-4 Northern Gaels 1-14
Mc Donald's Under 19 B Football Championship Group A
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's 3-10 Grattan Gaels St. Vincent's 2-9
Sun, 14 Nov, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 1), St. Patrick's Og 3-14 Carrick Sarsfields 3-10
Mc Donald's Under 19 B Football Championship Group B
Sat, 13 Nov, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 2-17 Shannon Gaels 3-8
UPDATE: Man (19) appears at special Longford court sitting charged over alleged Ballymahon assault
A man has appeared in court charged in connection to an alleged assault in Ballymahon during the early hours of yesterday morning which left a teenager fighting for his life in hospital.
A judge called into question a man's alleged 'poor English' following a public order incident at a car park in Longford town
