Longford athletes Emma Brennan and Rachel Keenan qualify to compete at All-Ireland cross country event

Emma Brennan and Rachel Keenan of Longford Athletics Club during the Connacht U15 girls 3500m cross country in Loughrea on Sunday
Loughrea hosted the Connacht Uneven Ages and Senior League cross country on Sunday last. Emma Brennan and Rachel Keenan, competing one year up in the U15 girls 3500m, were the top performers for Longford Athletics Club on the day.
Emma, fresh from her Indoor Combined Events exploits representing Moyne CS on Saturday, ran strongly for a fourth-place finish with Rachel quickly following in sixth after another excellent run. Congratulations to both girls who qualify for the All-Irelands in Co Kilkenny next month.
The U11 races of 1500m started the day’s programme and attracted large entries.
The Longford AC girls team of Zoe Mulligan, Leah Waters, Julie Taitt, Sarah Taitt, Abigail Hughes, Aoibhinn Coffey, Hollie Smith and Cadhla Golden all had super runs.
The boy’s team of John Fitzpatrick, Setanta Smith, Adam Mulleady, Adam Ward, Evan Maher, Conor Brennan and Noah Washington also gave it their all in a fast race.
It was 2500m in the U13s with the girl’s team of Sinead O’Sullivan, Roisin Reilly, Abbie Mulligan and Lucy Maher performing well.
Oisin Dillon and Adam Cronogue Flood can be proud of their efforts in a competitive boy’s race while Ryan Casey paced it well for a good run over 3500m in the U15 boys. Well done to all.
It was great to see good numbers from the club taking part with many running in the Longford singlet for the first time.
Ahead of the National Even Ages in Dublin on November 21, there will be cross country training at The Mall on Sunday, November 14 at 10am.
Declan Newman and Barry Sheil were the club’s representatives in the men’s 8000m in Loughrea and both put in good runs.
Barry’s third place finish ensured he claimed the gold medal for the over 35s category over the three-race league series.
