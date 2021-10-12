Top performance from Granard showjumper Joe Cadam

Cnoc Mhuire Granard student Joe Cadam
It was a great weekend for Cnoc Mhuire Granard student Joe Cadam who came 2nd in the Individual schools 90cm EII competition on his pony Knockargon Fear Bui Falcon at the Interschools Show jumping competition on Sunday in Fagan's Equestrian Centre.
Joe was up against nearly 40 other competitors from all over the country.
Ponies and riders had travelled from far and wide including Dublin, Wexford and Galway to name but a few.
It was a huge accomplishment for Joe to place so high in this national competition.
