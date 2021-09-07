Search

07/09/2021

Young Ballymahon rugby player lines out with Connacht

Congratulations to Charlie Byrne from Ballymahon who lined out with Connacht  in the recent PWC Ireland U18 Interpros. 

Charlie has played rugby with Buccaneers club, Athlone from the age of six.

At age 14 and 15, Charlie was selected for Connacht underage East Region.

At age 15, he was selected to play for both the U16 and U17 Connacht squads in Provincial games in Thomond Park, Summer, 2019.

He is currently on the U18 Connacht team as a forward position no.3. He also plays for his Senior school team at Marist College, Athlone. 

